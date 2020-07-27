Don't Simply Yoke Him to Dr. King : Eddie Glaude on How Radical Student Activism Shaped John Lewis

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

Memorials for John Lewis, the civil rights icon and 17-term congressmember, are highlighting the bravery he and others showed in the face of police violence as they fought for the right to vote. We highlight the radical early years of Lewis, when he was chairperson of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. His political upbringing as a youth and student organizer and “the movement that he came out of” can’t be ignored, says Princeton professor Eddie Glaude. It’s important that people “don’t simply yoke him to Dr. King, [and] understand him as a product of this student activism.” Glaude is chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American Studies.

