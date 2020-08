Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:35 Hits: 2

Amid the celebrations following European leaders' deal on a €750 billion recovery fund, many seem to have forgotten that both the European Union and the eurozone remain under constant threat of sovereign-debt crises. Until that fundamental weakness is addressed, the champagne corks should stay in their bottles.

