Biden campaign is not messing around with $280 million in ad reservations

Expect to see a lot of Joe Biden ads this fall: The Biden campaign announced that it has reserved $280 million in advertising, following $44.5 million spent in recent weeks. $220 million is going to television and $60 million to digital advertising.

“This reservation lays the groundwork for a paid media program that enables our campaign to communicate directly with a broad swath of the electorate, letting voters hear directly from Vice President Biden speaking to the moment we're in—the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis that has left millions jobless—and see a demonstration of the type of leadership that's so badly missing from the White House right now,” a strategy memo from campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon explains.

Many of the ads will clock in at 60 seconds rather than 30, because “[w]e think they’re important ... they give a fuller, clearer sense of the vice president, and the message we’re carrying,” according to chief strategist Mike Donilon. “And that is in a stark contrast to what is an almost exclusively negative attack campaign that the Trump campaign has decided to unleash. And that’s where we are.”

Of course, the Biden campaign full well knows that for Biden to display competence is itself a harsh contrast with Donald Trump.

”A lot of what Trump has done over the years is—he’s not going to be able to create a new reality,” Donilon said. “There is a reality in this country and the reality is that the coronavirus is out of control. The reality is that he has failed to lead, and the reality is that the country is looking for a person who will take leadership on this issue and really bring the country together and give people confidence that we have the ability to get this virus under control, get the economy back on track.”

Some of Biden’s ads will be aimed at pushing back on Trump’s voter suppression efforts, especially around vote-by-mail, and helping voters with information about how to vote early or by mail. That information will be more important than ever not just because of Trump’s campaign against democracy but because, in the pandemic, early and mail voting are important safety measures to prevent long lines on Election Day.

