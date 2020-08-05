Journalist Rami Khouri: Beirut Explosion Follows Years of Lebanese Gov't Incompetence Corruption

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:26 Hits: 3

The explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed at least 100 people and injured about 4,000 others, is the latest blow to Lebanon, which already faces an economic, political and public health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. The blast is believed to have been triggered by 2,700 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate inexplicably left unattended in a warehouse for six years. Journalist Rami Khouri says it’s further proof of “the cumulative incompetence, corruption, lassitude, amateurism and uncaring attitude by successive Lebanese governments” that have failed the country. “It’s the ruling political elite that is responsible for this,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/5/rami_khouri_lebanon_beirut_explosion