Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:37 Hits: 4

Kazakhstan has allowed the transit of thousands of Uzbek and Kyrgyz migrant workers who've been stranded in Russia for months along the border with Kazakhstan due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-allows-transit-of-uzbek-kyrgyz-workers-stranded-in-russia/30767694.html