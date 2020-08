Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:38 Hits: 4

A ban on women's cycling in public places in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi has come into effect following a decision by the province's Islamic morality authority.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ban-on-women-cycling-takes-effect-in-iranian-holy-city-of-mashhad/30767772.html