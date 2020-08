Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:06 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump is being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for alleged tax fraud — and New York-based attorney David Lurie says the president has no one but himself to blame…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trump-made-a-big-legal-gamble-in-the-fight-over-his-taxes-and-it-blew-up-in-his-face-legal-expert/