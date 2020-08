Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:33 Hits: 4

Southern Indian state Kerala was lauded for its tackling of the pandemic. However, a recent rise in cases has raised questions over the state's response to COVID-19.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-in-india-is-the-kerala-model-really-working/a-54444978?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf