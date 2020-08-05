The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Border Patrol raids humanitarian aid camp, seizing phones and arresting migrants

At sunset on the evening of July 31, agents from the US Border Patrol and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) raided a humanitarian aid station known as Byrd Camp near Arivaca, Arizona. Forces arrived with an armoured vehicle, two helicopters, and an estimated 24 other vehicles. More than 30 migrants were arrested, and many of the aid workers were detained. Agents arrived with a warrant to confiscate cellphones on the property, preventing most volunteers from documenting the raid.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200804-us-border-patrol-raids-humanitarian-aid-camp-seizing-cell-phones

