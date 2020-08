Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:53 Hits: 3

France is sending planes to Beirut on Wednesday with rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic, followed by a visit Thursday by President Emmanuel Macron, as world leaders offer support to the Lebanese capital devastated by a massive explosion.

