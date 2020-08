Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:04 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has withdrawn his review application against the decision of the Federal Court to lift the stay on his SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/05/najib-withdraws-review-bid-on-lifting-of-stay-on-src-trial