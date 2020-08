Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:14 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - The United States government will pay Johnson & Johnson over $1 billion (760.5 million pounds) for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, its latest such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic intensifies, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

