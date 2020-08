Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:02 Hits: 5

Young people must curb their party instincts to help prevent new outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-do-you-really-need-to-party-who-asks-youth-12993190