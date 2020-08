Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 11:45 Hits: 4

Regulators should permit and begin to prepare for “human challenge” vaccine trials in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. In these trials, fully informed volunteers would be injected with potential vaccines (or with a placebo) and then intentionally exposed to the virus.

