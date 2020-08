Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 08:36 Hits: 7

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded 1,815 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 116,871, data by the country's health ministry showed.

