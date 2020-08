Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 01:56 Hits: 7

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday in what the government called a troubling rise during peak holiday season, raising concerns among top doctors about insufficient testing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-s-covid-19-cases-up-more-than-1-000-in-severe-rebound-12990732