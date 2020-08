Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 05:15 Hits: 6

The Ram temple is being built on the site of a mosque that was demolished in 1992. About 175 people are attending the event.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-pm-lays-foundation-stone-for-flashpoint-ram-temple-in-ayodhya/a-54440591?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf