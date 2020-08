Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 07:34 Hits: 5

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades - a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own.

