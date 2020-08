Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 08:14 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has called upon the authorities to issue a directive to financial institutions to halt bankruptcy proceedings after the loan moratorium period ends in December.

