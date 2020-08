Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 03:43 Hits: 4

International banks in Hong Kong are caught in the crossfire of competing laws enacted by the United States and China as the superpowers clash over the city's future, with analysts warning businesses are being forced to pick a side.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/banks-hsbc-hong-kong-sanctions-laws-us-china-clash-12991514