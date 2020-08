Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 05:26 Hits: 5

Belarusian authorities have again canceled campaign events by presidential contender Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya ahead of the August 9 election, claiming that repair work needed to be carried out where the political rallies were to be held.

