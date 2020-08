Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 03:15 Hits: 8

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/neil-young-sues-trump-campaign-over-repeated-use-of-songs/a-54440451?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf