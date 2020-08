Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 04:24 Hits: 7

One of Colombia's most controversial political leaders faces charges of fraud and bribery. Alvaro Uribe also stands accused of being a founding member of a paramilitary group and could face up to eight years in prison.

