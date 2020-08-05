Falwell deletes yet another photo on social media, but not before it's captured by Twitter users

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 6

Despite how many times you hear “what goes on the internet, stays on the internet” some people just don’t learn. Deleting a photo doesn’t make it go away, yet infamous Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. seems to think otherwise. Again, Falwell has deleted something on social media—but this time not because of its obvious racism, but its bizarre nature.

The photo posted on Falwell’s Instagram was captured and shared to Twitter by Houston Chronicle reporter Robert Downen before it was deleted. In it, Falwell can be seen holding what looks like an alcoholic drink in addition to wearing his pants unzipped with his shirt pulled up next to an unidentified woman. The caption reads “I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

According to HuffPost, the picture seems to have been taken at a yacht party under a theme of the TV show Trailer Park Boys, with Falwell dressed as Julian, a character from the show. A since then deleted video from the incident was found and shared by The Pulpit & Pen.

It’s no surprise the vocal Donald Trump supporter would be hosting parties amid a pandemic given his history of remarks on the novel coronavirus. During an interview on Fox News in March, Falwell claimed people were “overreacting” to the virus and after opening Liberty University weeks later, said concerns of students returning to campus were being blown out of proportion.

But what makes this party more bizarre than it being hosted amid a pandemic is its theme. Trailer Park Boys is a show known for its crass humor, excessive cursing, overt drug use, and depictions of sex—definitely a theme you wouldn’t associate with influential and conservative Christian leaders.

Alums and students of the strict Liberty University quickly noted this. Many took to Twitter to share stories about the school’s dress code in addition to what may happen had they attended a party like this.

“Imagine posting this while living on the dorms. This would have been at least one required meeting with the office of student leadership or Resident Director,” an account run by a Liberty alum wrote.”I’m not for legalism, but I do think we should keep figureheads accountable for how they represent their community,” the tweet read.

One student even shared an incident in which she “got in trouble for wearing yoga pants to... yoga class.” Other students continued on questioning Falwell’s Christian values and hypocrisy.

But not everyone was quick to criticize Falwell. Some came to his defense and claimed the photos were taken out of context or not of Falwell at all, including Falkirk Center fellow Malachi O’Brien who tweeted that the photo was “not President Falwell.”

According to Relevant Magazine, the Falkirk Center is a conservative think tank Falwell started in partnership with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Following confirmation that the photo was indeed Falwell, O’Brien too deleted his original tweet and replaced it with an update saying that while the photo was of Falwell, it was “taken out of context.”

Who knows what was going through Falwell’s mind when he posted the photo. While I think it’s safe to say the “black water” might’ve contributed to it, Falwell seems to have a lot going on—I mean just take a look at that beard.

Speaking of, when did he get the beard dye job of a Vegas afternoon show magician?

