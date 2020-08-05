Live Coverage: August 4, 2020 primaries

Tuesday brings an action-packed night of elections as five states are holding downballot primaries, and we’ll be liveblogging the results. Due to the coronavirus, many voters are choosing to vote by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more.
We’re coming up on starting hour #6 on this primary night liveblog, so it’s a fitting time to reset the major events of the evening. To make it easy on ourselves, let’s just go state-by-state, shall we?
ARIZONA: As is always the case, the bulk of the ballots get counted tonight, while late-arriving mail-in ballots (which lean left) trickle in through the following days.
Maricopa County Sheriff: Fresh off of a pardon by President Trump, octogenarian disgraced former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is far closer to the general direction than...well...he ought to be. He trails fellow Republican Jerry Sheridan by just 500 votes in the Republican primary. The winner will take on the incumbent, Democrat Paul Penzone.
AZ-01 (D): Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran got a scare early on from former Flagstaff councilwoman Eva Putzova, but he has now moved out to a 57-43 lead.
AZ-06 (D): In arguably the leading Democratic pickup hope in the state (in the House, at least), physician Hiral Tipirneni has won the Democratic primary by a 54-36 margin over 2018 nominee Anita Malik.
KANSAS: Until a major upset hit about an hour ago (more on that in a bit), it was fair to say that the two biggest headlines of the night had come out of the Sunflower State.
KS-Sen: Republican Rep. Roger Marshall has slain the beast known as former Kansas SoS Kris Kobach. When all was said and done, the margin was actually pretty wide, with Marshall defeating Kobach by a 40-26 margin. He now faces Democratic state legislator Barbara Bollier, who was unopposed tonight.
KS-01: In this red district (made open by the Senate bid of Marshall), former Lt. Governor Tracey Mann scored a decisive 55-33 win over Bill Clifford. He’ll now be a betting favorite over Democrat Kali Barnett in the general election.
KS-02: The first of two (!) incumbents to fall tonight was an expected one: as Rep. Steve Watkins, charged just last month with a trio of felonies, lost by a 49-34 margin to state Treasurer Jake LaTurner. This sets up a potentially interesting battle with Democratic Mayor of Topeka Michelle De La Isla. The DCCC released a poll this evening showing De La Isla trailing LaTurner by just four points in this red-leaning district.
KS-03: Former state party chair Amanda Adkins emerged from a crowded GOP field with 31% of the vote and won the Republican primary. She will now face Democratic freshman Rep. Sharice Davids in this urban/suburban Kansas City district that has trended blue over the past few cycles.
Notable, and laudable: all five of the Kansas Democrats (the aforementioned quartet, plus Laura Lombard of KS-04) are women.
MICHIGAN: This is the one state where the picture is not completely clear, as a combination of a slow count (mandated by a ridiculous GOP state legislative decree that ballots could not be processed prior to the closing of the polls) and close races have kept several races here in the dark.
MI-03: Democrats already had their candidate in attorney Hillary Scholten. Tonight, Republicans coalesced around Peter Meijer, a wealthy scion to a retail empire in the region. He won the primary by a 50-25 margin over state legislator Lynn Afendoulis.
MI-06: After getting sweated early, incumbent Republican Rep. Fred Upton wound up knocking off realtor Elena Oelke 61-39. On the Democratic side, perceived favorite Jon Hoadley, a state legislator, is still trailing teacher Jen Richardson by 53-47 margin, though the race has yet to be called.
MI-10: Holy crap. The general election here is not expected to be close (this is a deep red district north of Detroit), but the primary could not be closer. As of five minutes ago, financial executive Lisa McClain led state legislator Shane Hernandez by 2. Votes. Out of 80K cast. Since then, she has stretched out to a yawning lead of...259 votes (margin of 0.29%).
MI-11: No AP call yet, but in this battle to take on freshman Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, Eric Eshaaki leads with 30% of the vote, well ahead of Carmelita Greco (24%). That’s a margin of over 3000 votes, which seems hard to overcome, even with a lot of votes remaining to be tallied.
MI-13: We had been warned that Wayne County was going to have a slow count tonight, and we were not lied to. We haven’t had an update in nearly two hours, and only 12,000 votes have been counted to date. For what it’s worth, freshman Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib leads Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by a 66-34 margin.
MISSOURI: If you are a progressive, you had to be pretty happy with how the evening progressed in the Show-Me-State.
MO-AMENDMENT 2: The statewide voter amendment to expand Medicaid wound up passing by a fairly decent margin. After being close for most of the evening, closing balloting in the St. Louis Metro area pushed the advantage out to a 53-47 win, or a raw vote margin of about 74,000 votes.
MO-01 (D): The upset of the night—progressive challenger Cori Bush, who had earned the endorsement of a lot of left-leaning interest groups, scored the upset with a 49-46 win over veteran Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay.
MO-02: Both the Republican incumbent (Ann Wagner) and the Democratic challenger (Jill Schupp) were unopposed, but the headline here was turnout. In this one-time GOP stronghold, over 102,000 voters voted in the Democratic primary, while just 63,000 voted in the Republican primary. What’s more: in St. Louis County, where the district is located, Medicaid expansion passed with 73% of the vote.
WASHINGTON: As is the case in California, Washington utilizes a “top two” primary where the top two primary votegetters advance to November. This became important in a couple of races tonight in the Evergreen State.
WA-GOV: The November battle is joined, as incumbent Democratic Governor Jay Inslee will be challenged by Republican sheriff Loren Culp, who courted far-right rural voters successfully to knock off suburban Republican Joshua Freed for the second slot. The good news for Dems? In a state where late-breaking mail votes (which will be counted in the coming days) favor the Democrats, Inslee is already at 52% of the vote, and the total Democratic share of the vote stands at 54.2% of the vote.
WA-LG: If anything, the news was even better in the Lt. Governor’s race, because it looks highly likely that it will be two Democrats squaring off in November. Veteran Democratic Congressman Denny Heck leads the 11-candidate field with 28% of the vote. Meanwhile, Democratic state senator Marko Lilas is clearly in second place with 17%. The leading Republican is Ann Davison Sattler, and she sits over 60,000 votes behind Lilas.
WA-08: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier does not yet know the identity of her Republican opponent in November. Republicans Jesse Jensen and Keith Swank are within a few hundred votes of each other. The good news? With the balance of the vote likely to lean slightly left, the total Democratic vote here is already slightly ahead (49-48) of the total Republican vote.
WA-10: In this Democratic-leaning district, the battle to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Denny Heck looks to have yielded another Dem-on-Dem general election. Right now, the top three vote getters are all Democrats. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland leads the field with just 21% of the vote, but she is comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. The margin between state legislator Beth Doglio (14%) and former state legislator Kristine Reeves (13%) is only around 1200 votes.
MI-13 (D): Finally! An update! Alas, it is just an additional 7000 votes. But the margin has not changed—freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has a strong 66-34 lead over Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.
And, with that, a whale of an intriguing primary night liveblog is going to close up shop. We’re clearly still waiting on a big absentee vote count in Michigan, so more definitive results await us tomorrow. So, at 1:46 AM eastern, after nearly six hours, we’re gonna call it a night. Tennessee defies convention, as always, with a primary this Thursday, and then we have a handful of other states on tap next week. Hope you’ve enjoyed the night as much as we have. Thanks for reading along!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015