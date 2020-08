Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 13:37 Hits: 5

The Afghan government will convene a grand assembly of elders, known as the Loya Jirga, in Kabul on August 7 to decide the fate of hundreds of Taliban prisoners that Taliban leaders insist should be released before they join peace talks with the government.

