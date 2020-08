Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:03 Hits: 5

Early voting has begun in Belarus in a contentious presidential election set for August 9 that pits authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka against an opposition united around a political novice.

