Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 16:30 Hits: 5

The FBI has raided the offices of U.S. companies belonging to Ukrainian tycoons Ihor Kolomoyskiy and Hennadiy Boholyubov in Cleveland and Miami.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/fbi-raids-offices-of-us-companies-belonging-to-ukrainian-tycoons/30766201.html