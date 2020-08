Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 17:35 Hits: 3

Six months ago, on January 30, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Ten days before this, the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/heres-how-trump-lead-the-world-with-the-worst-response-to-19/