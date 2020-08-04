After Trump tosses another medical expert aside, Biden suggests actually listening to them

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 13:45 Hits: 4

Donald Trump predictably turned on his pet medical expert Monday after she began giving America a whiff of reality during a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

After Dr. Deborah Birx, a senior member of the White House coronavirus task force, admitted the coronavirus was "extraordinarily widespread" and was attacking "both rural and urban" areas of the country, Trump labeled her "pathetic" in one of his ever sunny Monday morning tweets.

It was quite the turnabout for both Trump and Birx, who had been Trump's preferred infectious disease expert precisely because she had spouted a bunch of rosy predictions in the West Wing back in March and April that made Trump feel really happy. But apparently, in Trump’s view, Birx has gone the way of Dr. Anthony Fauci now that she appears to be leveling with people about the country getting crushed by the pandemic.

Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden had a fresh idea—why not listen to the experts when they tell you things aren't going so great and, in fact, they totally suck, no matter what that tiny voice in your head is saying.

"It's hard to believe this has to be said," Biden said, retweeting Trump's hit on Birx, "but if I'm elected president, I’ll spend my Monday mornings working with our nation’s top experts to control this virus—not insulting them on Twitter."

It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but Biden seems to believe in the virtue of keeping Americans alive, in contrast with the GOP death cult. He has also pooh-poohed drinking bleach as a coronavirus cure, because he’s sane. And just maybe, as president, Biden wouldn’t spend the entirety of his day sipping diet cokes, drinking in Fox News sludge, and then spewing it back at America ad nauseam.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1966318