Trump insists he's done more for Black Americans than iconic civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:30 Hits: 4

Donald Trump sat down with Axios on HBO and the network has been releasing clips ahead of the full interview, each one worst than the last. As my colleague Laura Clawson noted, he whined about coronavirus-related questions, trying to twist the information to make the pandemic and his horrid response seem not as God awful as we can all plainly see it has been. Trump literally eye-rolled as he was confronted with the statistics showing the U.S. is leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

John Lewis with Barack and Michelle Obama marching across the Edmund Pettus bridge together on the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

And then there was a question about John Lewis, the iconic congressman from Georgia who embodied the best of America while enduring some of the worst of America. One of the “big six” civil rights leaders, the Alabama-born Lewis, alongside Hosea Williams, led a march from Selma to Montgomery, where the pair and their allies were brutally beaten after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965. The images from that day are still some of the most painful and iconic in American history. Later that year he shared the stage with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, D.C., speaking to the crowd before King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Twenty-one years later, Lewis would be elected to Congress and would serve until his death in 2020, earning a reputation as one of the smartest, kindest members of Congress in history, always dedicated to making “good trouble” and advancing civil rights. Upon Lewis’ death, President Obama recalled their moment together on the inauguration stage just before Obama was sworn in. Of that moment, Obama said: “When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”

Lewis’ death drove days of headlines and live television coverage as his flag-draped casket again rolled over the Edmund Pettus Bridge and made its way back to Washington, D.C., where he laid in state in the U.S. Capitol before being taken back to Atlanta as his final resting place.

Given the national mourning, the adulation, and the news coverage, including his memorial service being carried live on television with former presidents giving his eulogy, you’d think Donald Trump might have learned something about the man the world was mourning. But as this interview once again proved, Trump is by far the biggest buffoon and the most incompetent ignoramus to ever set foot in the White House. When asked by Jonathon Swan of Axios: “How do you think history will remember John Lewis?” Trump flatly replied: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration. He chose—I never met John Lewis, actually, I don’t believe.” Watch this moment and then jump below for the rest of the transcript, because it does indeed get worse.

.@jonathanvswan: "How do you think history will remember John Lewis?" President Trump to #AxiosOnHBO: "I don't know...I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration." pic.twitter.com/LDv76rrIFc August 4, 2020

And buckle up for the rest of this segment. Here’s the rest of the transcript, where Trump not only can’t bring himself to say Lewis’ life was impressive, he goes onto white-splain that Trump has done more for Black Americans than John Lewis. The nerve of this man.

SWAN: Do you find John Lewis impressive? TRUMP: I can’t say one way or the other—I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people impressive, but, no, he didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches, and that’s okay. That’s his right. And again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have. He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake. I think he should’ve come. SWAN: But taking your relationship with him out of it, do you find his story impressive—what he’s done for this country? TRUMP: He was a person that devoted a lot of energy and a lot of heart to civil rights. But, there were many others also.

In the memory of John Lewis and in the interest of the nation, below are two simple steps you can take to ensure Americans show up at the polls this November to bury this incompetent ignoramus once and for all.

We need to turn out Democratic voters to defeat Trump in November, even during a pandemic. You can help out from home, no matter where you live, by writing personalized letters to infrequent, but Democratic-leaning, voters in swing states. Click here to set up an account with Vote Forward, the most popular get-out-the-vote activity among Daily Kos activists.

Hit those phones from home!

Effective Get Out the Vote can change an election. With Turnout2020, you call Democratic-leaning swing state voters and help them request an absentee ballot. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this is needed now more than ever. Sign up to volunteer and you can make these phone calls from the privacy and comfort of your own home.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1966410