Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 18:31 Hits: 6

DUBLIN: Ireland on Tuesday (Aug 4) announced a fresh delay to the full reopening of bars, putting off a move to the final stage out of lockdown by three weeks while also tightening travel restrictions after new COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a week. "I know that this will come as a blow ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ireland-delays-reopening-of-bars-again-after-covid-19-rate-doubles-12990670