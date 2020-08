Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 17:25 Hits: 4

Some 23 million people living the U.S. are facing eviction. Nationally, 26.5% said they weren’t able to make last month’s rent. Experts predict the numbers will worsen in coming weeks and call for broad-based rental assistance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0804/As-eviction-moratoriums-expire-millions-hope-for-rent-assistance?icid=rss