The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

It's Basically a Death Sentence : Hunger Strikers Demand Release as Virus Surges in ICE Jails

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg3 ice detention protest bergen jail

People being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement jails are holding work strikes and hunger strikes over the lack of access to personal protective equipment or quality medical care, and to demand their release. We speak with Joe Mejia, an asylum seeker who was among a group of prisoners at Yuba County Jail in California who led a hunger strike while he was held there for nearly 11 months. “That place is dangerous,” Mejia says. “It is a death sentence to detainees, especially right now with the coronavirus.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/4/ice_jails_hunger_strikes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version