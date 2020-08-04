Militarized BORTAC Border Patrol Raids Ransacks Medical Camp on U.S. Border, Arrests 30 Migrants

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 12:53 Hits: 1

In Arizona, heavily armed Border Patrol officers raided the medical camp of humanitarian group No More Deaths and detained 30 migrants whose whereabouts are now unknown. It was the second raid in just two days on the camp, which provides water, food and medical attention to refugees crossing into the United States through the scorching Sonoran Desert. “Immediately after they entered the camp, the first thing they did was round up all of the No More Deaths aid workers and zip-tie them, remove their phones,” says Montana Thames, a humanitarian aid worker with No More Deaths. “It was very clear they didn’t want any witnesses.” No More Deaths also recently published documents revealing the Border Patrol Union, a pro-Trump and anti-immigrant extremist group, had instigated a 2017 raid of the same camp.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/4/no_more_deaths_aid_camp_raid