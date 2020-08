Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 08:54 Hits: 6

An activist in Kazakhstan has been jailed after staging a one-man protest outside the Chinese consulate in Almaty over recent statements on Chinese-Kazakh military cooperation made by Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiao.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-activist-jailed-for-solo-protest-outside-china-s-almaty-consulate/30765479.html