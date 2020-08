Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 09:18 Hits: 6

MIRI (Bernama): The General Operations Force (GOF) seized smuggled goods worth about RM1.34mil during a raid on a house in Taman Desa Senadin here on Monday (Aug 3).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/04/contraband-worth-over-rm1-mln-seized-in-miri