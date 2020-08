Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 09:20 Hits: 6

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejigged his cabinet on Tuesday to help his country manage effectively European funds that it has secured to tackle the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/04/greek-pm-rejigs-cabinet-retains-key-ministers