Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 01:59 Hits: 3

The trial opened Monday of Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni, who has become a figurehead of press freedom in the North African country, with the prosecution calling for a four-year prison term.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200804-trial-of-algerian-journalist-and-press-freedom-icon-khaled-drareni-starts-in-algiers