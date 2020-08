Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 08:50 Hits: 3

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has closed the national park home to its revered indigenous site of Uluru after some in the community blocked an access route for fear that visitors could carry in coronavirus infections.

