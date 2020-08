Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 02:24 Hits: 4

As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies widely used against cancer and other disorders - antibodies designed specifically to attack this new virus.

