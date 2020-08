Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 02:30 Hits: 6

INDIANAPOLIS: Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday (Aug 3) it started a late-stage trial testing whether one of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatments can prevent the spread of infections in residents and staff at US nursing homes. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said it dosed the first ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eli-lilly-tests-antibody-drug-to-halt-covid-19-spread-in-us-12988040