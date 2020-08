Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 03:01 Hits: 3

The United States' "bullying" of Chinese tech companies was a consequence of Washington's zero-sum vision of "American first" and left China no choice but "submission or mortal combat in the tech realm", the state-backed paper said in an editorial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/tiktok-china-will-not-accept-us-theft-donald-trump-microsoft-12988090