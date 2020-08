Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 05:36 Hits: 4

An exiled challenger to Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says the strongman will not use force if large crowds take to the streets to challenge the results of the upcoming election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lukashenka-will-flee-if-faced-with-mass-protests----exiled-belarusian-presidential-challenger/30765162.html