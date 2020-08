Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 06:38 Hits: 3

The state of Victoria has said it will deploy some 500 military personnel to reinforce self-isolation orders. Anyone caught flouting the rules can expect to be fined more than $3,500.

