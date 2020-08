Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 07:53 Hits: 8

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday formally declared her intention to seek a second term in an election in November that is seen as a test of the Southeast Asian nation's tentative democratic reforms.

