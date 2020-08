Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 06:52 Hits: 7

Germany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the head of the German doctors' union said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-already-dealing-with-second-coronavirus-wave-doctors-12988866