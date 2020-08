Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 07:27 Hits: 8

A policy adviser fired by the U.N. agency fighting AIDS is appealing her dismissal for misconduct, saying she was actually sacked for reporting that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior colleague, her appeal documents show.

