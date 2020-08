Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:20 Hits: 0

Kazakh civil rights activist Asya Tulesova has gone on trial on charges of assaulting and verbally insulting police during an unsanctioned rally in Almaty in June.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-activist-charged-with-assaulting-police-officer-goes-on-trial/30764309.html