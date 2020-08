Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:42 Hits: 3

Russians are suspected of hacking into a former British trade minister’s e-mail and leaking classified U.S.-U.K. trade documents ahead of Britain's 2019 elections, Reuters reported on August 3.

